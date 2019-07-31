|
John F. Cortez, 87, of Lowell, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, after a lengthy illness. He was the beloved husband of Florence C. (MacDonald) Cortez.
A son of the late Frank Cortez and the late Curina (Mello) Cortez, he was born June 17, 1932 in Tewksbury and was raised in Lowell where he attended the local schools, graduating from Lowell High School. He then served with the United States Navy, where he received training in the Electrical trade.
He returned to Lowell where he made his home and was a communicant of St. Anthony Church. He worked as a Firefighter for the City of Lowell, retiring as a Lieutenant from Engine 6, West Sixth Street after twenty nine years. He also worked as a licensed electrician.
John will be remembered by his family as a loving and devoted husband and a great Dad to his children. He always attended all his childrens' events while they were growing up. He also loved being a doting grandfather to his grandchildren and always enjoyed time spent with family. He also loved skiing, deep sea fishing, bowling, playing cards, pool, dancing and singing, and will be remembered for all the time he spent joking around and making people smile and laugh.
Besides his wife, Florence, he is survived by children, Catherine Klisz and her husband, Alan, of Hollis, NH, John Cortez and his wife, Sharon, of Salem, NH and Hawaii, Stephen Cortez and his wife, Nancy, of Pepperell, and Roger Cortez and his wife, Susan, of Dracut; his grandchildren, Christie Klisz, Michael Klisz, Matthew Klisz, Stephanie Kane and her husband, Christopher, Stephen Cortez Jr., Sarah Cortez, John Cortez II, Roger Cortez Jr., Edward Cortez, Thomas Cortez, and Catherine Cortez; a great grandson, Samuel Kane; his brother, Ludgerio Cortez of Chelmsford; as well as many close friends and extended relatives.
He was also a brother of the late Catherine Silva, Margaret Silva, Anthony Cortez, Thelma Hodgson, Eva Abdallah, Frank Cortez, Mary Ringwood, Ruth Machado, Dorothy Cortez, and Julia Morrison.
YOU ARE INVITED TO HIS FUNERAL SERVICE ON FRIDAY AT 5 PM, AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. VISITATION WILL FOLLOW THE SERVICE UNTIL 8 PM. MEMORIALS IN HIS NAME TO , CENTRALIZED MEMORIAL UNIT, 30 SPEEN ST., FRAMINGHAM, MA 01701. E-CONDOLENCE SITE WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM
