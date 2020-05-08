Finish Carpenter
Tewksbury
John Francis Fogg, of Tewksbury, passed away suddenly on May 6, 2020. He was born on August 27, 1964 at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital to Forrest Glen and Grace Evelyn (Proctor) Fogg. Both parents preceded him in death.
John spent his youth in Wakefield, MA and after his marriage to his wife Nancie (McPhail) Fogg they settled in Tewksbury, MA.
John is survived by his wife Nancie of 21 years as of May 15, 2020. He is also survived by his brother, James and sister-in-law Lori of Johnstown, PA; his sister, Glenda Farley of Hereford, AZ. His older brother, Robert, preceded him in death.
John also leaves his loving mother-in-law, Lee McPhail; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Charles and Deborah McPhail; two nieces, Kristen and Shauna; plus great nieces.
His father-in-law, Charles E. McPhail also preceded him in death.
John was employed in the Auto Service Business, and more recently in Construction as a finish carpenter.
His interests were many and included auto racing, fishing, playing darts, and especially cooking.
Nancie would like to say a BIG THANK YOU to John's friends at the St. Anthony Club of North Woburn… He Loved You All.
Due to current public health circumstances, all services for John are private.
Expressions of sympathy and support may be mailed to Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury, MA 01876. Attn: Fogg Family or by leaving a condolence message at his online obituary at www.farmeranddee.com
