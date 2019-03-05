Services Dracut Funeral Home 2159 Lakeview Avenue Dracut , MA 01826 (978) 957-5032 Resources More Obituaries for John Meehan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John F. Meehan Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers John F. Meehan Jr.

(U.S. Air Force Veteran)



Marathon Runner,Gardener,



Boston Sports Fan, Avid Reader



John passed away at the age of 66, on Friday, March 1st, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Lowell on December 27, 1952 to John F. & Shirley A. (Crowell) Meehan. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Carole A. (Shugrue) Meehan.



John proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. He attended Lowell Public Schools and graduated from Lowell High School in 1971. John furthered his education by obtaining his Bachelor's in Accounting and Masters in Finance Degrees from UMass-Lowell. John was employed at AvCarb Materials Solutions in Lowell, MA, for many years. Prior to AvCarb, he was employed at Textron Specialty Materials Division in Wilmington, MA. During his time at Textron, he was a member of the FUBAH Softball Team. Each summer they would gather at the Lowell Spinners Ball Park for a reunion.



Due to his resilient nature, his terminal diagnosis didn't stop him from taking a much-desired trip to Ireland, spending St. Patrick's Day 2018 in Savannah, GA, and attending a few Patriots' home and away games. Before his passing, John was able to enjoy the New England Patriot's win their 6th Super Bowl Championship Game.



John is survived by his children: John & Chrissy Meehan of Lowell, Patrick & Jen Meehan of Hudson, NH, Emma Meehan of Tyngsboro, and Carney & Kelli Meehan of Dracut.



His last marathon was his battle with cancer because he wanted to spend more time with his six grandchildren: Eli, Aurora, Makayla, Joseph, John, and Connor, who all lovingly referred to him as Dude and Dudie. He treasured the moments he spent with them. He loved to watch movies with them and teach them about his flower garden.



John is from a prominent Lowell family and leaves behind his siblings and their spouses: Mary-Jo & Ken Lammi of Hingham, Diane & Edward Ray of Prattville, AL, Patricia & Richard Hunt of Lowell, Michael Meehan and Partner Elizabeth Poloian of Tewksbury, Barbara Meehan of Tyngsboro, Timothy & Debbie Meehan of Andover, Thomas & Kathryn Meehan of Dracut, Ann & George Bertos of Lowell, Catherine Meehan & Mark McGoniagle of Midlothian, VA, and Shauna Meehan of Lowell. He also leaves behind his brother-in-laws Bill & Pamela Shugrue (Pamela passed away in April, 2010) of Lowell and Patrick & Carla Shugrue of Pepperell. His father John F. Meehan and his mother-in-law Dolly T. Shugrue, both from Lowell, predecease him.



He was a loving Uncle to 16 Nieces and 13 Nephews. He also leaves behind his lifelong friend and best buddy Donald "Noodle" Newell, who he shared countless hilarious memories with growing up and living in the Big City of Lowell.



In his younger days, John was a member of the White Whales Jr. Football League in Lowell. He was a dedicated Sport's Dad and volunteered his time with Dracut Youth Sports. He also loved dancing, whether it was on his patio with the outdoor fire pit burning or at a gathering with family and friends. His fondness for reading led to his extensive knowledge of history and sports, appreciation for the U.S. Constitution, and love of all things fantastical.



The Meehan Family would like to thank Circle Home Health & Hospice Care for taking great care of John and the Lowell General Hospital Cancer Center. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Dracut Veterans payable to the Town of Dracut in Memory of John F. Meehan Jr. or Circle Home Health & Hospice Care.



MEEHAN - Family and friends may call on Thursday from 4-7PM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. His funeral service will be held Friday, March 8th in the funeral home at 10AM. Burial to follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Lowell. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 5, 2019