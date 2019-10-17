Lowell Sun Obituaries
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-2950
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA
Prayer Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA
John F. "Butch" Morris

TEWKSBURY

John Francis "Butch" Morris, died Wednesday, October 16, at age 71. He was the beloved husband for 43 years of Marguerite G. "Peggy" (Mallahan) Morris; loving father of Amanda Morris and Kyle Morris, both of Tewksbury; brother, Philip Morris and his wife Katherine (Delorey) of Tewksbury; son of the late John C. and Mary (Russas) Morris; and uncle of many. He worked at Main and Shawsheen Mobil, and later New England Motor Freight Co.

MORRIS

Memorial visiting hours are Saturday, Nov. 2, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. A Memorial Prayer Service will follow at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 or kidneyfund.org. For complete obituary visit tewksburyfuneralhome.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 17, 2019
