lifelong Lowell resident; 75
LOWELL
John F. Redding, 75, a lifelong Lowell resident, died of natural causes on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital. John passed away peacefully with his sister, Mary, and his brother, Bob, by his side.
Born November 3, 1944, in Lowell, he was a son of the late Herbert J. Redding and the late Veronica M. (Savulis) Redding. John was raised in the Highlands and resided there for most of his life and was also a communicant of St. Margaret of Scotland Parish. More recently, he was attending Mass at the chapel at D'Youville.
Despite being born with cerebral palsy John lived a full life, in his younger days he even enjoyed painting. He loved music and attending various concerts over the years. He especially enjoyed the music of Elvis Presley and was one of Elvis' biggest fans. John will be remembered as a sociable and inquisitive person by nature. He also took interest in the latest technological breakthroughs and under different circumstances he could have been a computer expert. He also always looked forward to family events and was very proud of his nieces and grand nieces and grand nephews.
John's legacy will be the lives he touched while living the last 25 years of his life at D'Youville. He would often be stationed at the front entrance in his chair greeting everyone who entered or reminding the staff that something needed attention. He was affectionately known as "The Mayor of D'Youville" and will be fondly remembered by the residents and staff.
He is survived by his brother, Robert Redding and his wife, Bonnie (Deslauriers) Redding of Litchfield, NH, his sister, Mary Katsirebas of Lowell, his 5 nieces, Stacie Plourde and her husband, Scott, of Goffstown, NH, Holly Redding-Cooper, who was also John's goddaughter, and her husband, Jeff Cooper of Chelmsford, Stephanie Parker and her husband, Dustin, of Deering, NH, Katherine Katsirebas of Roslindale and Krista Katsirebas of Colorado Springs, his grand nieces and grand nephews Mackenzie, Cassidie, Camden, Benny, Miles, Grayson, Dylan and Kayla, several aunts, uncles and cousins and of course he is survived by countless friends at D'Youville.
He was also the brother-in-law of the late James Katsirebas.
The family would also like to thank the entire staff at D'Youville for their friendship, care and compassion for John during these past 25 years which truly meant the world to John and his family.
Redding
DUE TO MA STATE REGULATIONS DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, HIS BURIAL WILL BE HELD PRIVATELY AT ST. PATRICK CEMETERY. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND ST., LOWELL 978-458-6816. PLEASE SEND MEMORIAL DONATIONS IN HIS NAME TO THE DYOUVILLE FOUNDATION, 981 VARNUM AVENUE, LOWELL, MA 01854 OR TO VARIETY'S FREEDOM PROGRAM, 4601 WILSHIRE BLVD. SUITE 260, LOS ANGELES, CA 90010. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.
View the online memorial for John F. Redding
LOWELL
John F. Redding, 75, a lifelong Lowell resident, died of natural causes on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital. John passed away peacefully with his sister, Mary, and his brother, Bob, by his side.
Born November 3, 1944, in Lowell, he was a son of the late Herbert J. Redding and the late Veronica M. (Savulis) Redding. John was raised in the Highlands and resided there for most of his life and was also a communicant of St. Margaret of Scotland Parish. More recently, he was attending Mass at the chapel at D'Youville.
Despite being born with cerebral palsy John lived a full life, in his younger days he even enjoyed painting. He loved music and attending various concerts over the years. He especially enjoyed the music of Elvis Presley and was one of Elvis' biggest fans. John will be remembered as a sociable and inquisitive person by nature. He also took interest in the latest technological breakthroughs and under different circumstances he could have been a computer expert. He also always looked forward to family events and was very proud of his nieces and grand nieces and grand nephews.
John's legacy will be the lives he touched while living the last 25 years of his life at D'Youville. He would often be stationed at the front entrance in his chair greeting everyone who entered or reminding the staff that something needed attention. He was affectionately known as "The Mayor of D'Youville" and will be fondly remembered by the residents and staff.
He is survived by his brother, Robert Redding and his wife, Bonnie (Deslauriers) Redding of Litchfield, NH, his sister, Mary Katsirebas of Lowell, his 5 nieces, Stacie Plourde and her husband, Scott, of Goffstown, NH, Holly Redding-Cooper, who was also John's goddaughter, and her husband, Jeff Cooper of Chelmsford, Stephanie Parker and her husband, Dustin, of Deering, NH, Katherine Katsirebas of Roslindale and Krista Katsirebas of Colorado Springs, his grand nieces and grand nephews Mackenzie, Cassidie, Camden, Benny, Miles, Grayson, Dylan and Kayla, several aunts, uncles and cousins and of course he is survived by countless friends at D'Youville.
He was also the brother-in-law of the late James Katsirebas.
The family would also like to thank the entire staff at D'Youville for their friendship, care and compassion for John during these past 25 years which truly meant the world to John and his family.
Redding
DUE TO MA STATE REGULATIONS DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, HIS BURIAL WILL BE HELD PRIVATELY AT ST. PATRICK CEMETERY. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND ST., LOWELL 978-458-6816. PLEASE SEND MEMORIAL DONATIONS IN HIS NAME TO THE DYOUVILLE FOUNDATION, 981 VARNUM AVENUE, LOWELL, MA 01854 OR TO VARIETY'S FREEDOM PROGRAM, 4601 WILSHIRE BLVD. SUITE 260, LOS ANGELES, CA 90010. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.
View the online memorial for John F. Redding
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun from May 3 to May 4, 2020.