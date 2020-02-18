|
Chelmsford
John F. "Jack" Souza, 78, a longtime resident of Chelmsford, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Carol (Earle) Souza with whom he shared 56 years of marriage. He was born on April 08, 1941 and was a son of the late Edward and Helen (Teehan) Souza. Jack was a Painting Contractor, owning his own business. He also served on the Chelmsford Sewer Commission and the Chelmsford Conservation Commission. Jack cherished the time he spent with his family at Lake Winnipesaukee, especially time with his grandchildren. In addition to his loving wife, Jack leaves his son John "Jay" Souza Jr. and his wife Julie of Rye, NY, his grandchildren; Hayden Souza, Jake Souza, and Luke Souza, his siblings; Jan Dunlap of FL, Robert Souza and his wife Donna of Lowell, Kevin Souza of CA, and Brian Dolan and his wife Jackie of Lowell. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. Sadly, Jack is predeceased by his daughter Darlene Souza and his brother Edward Souza.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11 o'clock at St. Mary Parish, 25 North Rd., CHELMSFORD. KINDLY MEET AT THE CHURCH. Interment will follow in Pine Ridge Cemetery, CHELMSFORD. Memorial contributions may be made in Jack's memory to the Chelmsford Senior Center, 75 Groton Rd., Chelmsford, MA 01863. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online guestbook, please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM or find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 18, 2020