John Francis "Jack" Hartnett
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Lowell

John "Jack" Francis Hartnett, Jr., 82, of Lowell, MA died Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Belvidere Health Care Center in Lowell. Jack was married to the late Janis (Rose) Hartnett, who died on May 10, 2002. Born in Wilmington, he was the son of the late John F. and Mary T. (White) Hartnett. He graduated from Wilmington High School with the class of 1956. He furthered his education, earning both his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Geology from Boston State College and attended Salem State College. He proudly served in the U.S. Army Reserves for the majority of his adult life and was particularly proud of his participation with the Army during Desert Storm. Jack was well thought of by both staff and students as a science teacher at Wilmington High School. He retired from Wilmington Public Schools in 1998 after 37 years of service. He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church of N. Chelmsford, and also a former member of the AW Vinal Post of the American Legion Post 313. Jack was a lover of life and in his free time he enjoyed traveling, scuba diving and skydiving. He was a gentle and kind soul, known for his quick wit and a great sense of humor by friends and family.

He is survived by his sister, Mary Hartnett of Wilmington, his step-daughter Jacqueline Bevis of Westford, a step-grandson Darius Bevis, and a sister-in-law Marilyn and her husband Norman Walker of Huntsville, AL as well as several nieces and nephews.

Hartnett

John "Jack" Francis of Lowell, MA died Sunday, May 17, 2020. His graveside service will be on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 2PM in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made in John's name to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02454 or on-line through act.alz.org. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for John "Jack" Francis Hartnett



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Wildwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved