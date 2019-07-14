|
|
John G. Mendonca, Sr. age 74 of Littleton formerly of Lowell passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Health Alliance Clinton Hospital following a lengthy illness.
John was born in Ponta Delgada, Azores, Portugal on March 25, 1945 the son of the late Manuel Viera and Maria Elisa Furtado-Resendes Mendonca. John and his family moved to the United States in 1958 and settled in Lowell. He married and lived in Groton, Townsend, Tewksbury and Lowell and spent his later years in Littleton.
John worked for many years as a machine operator for Hollingsworth and Vose papermill in West Groton. He cherished the time with his children, grandchildren, family and friends. His caring and cheerful demeanor was embraced by all who knew him. John loved nature and was known to rescue any animal in need.
He is survived by his devoted children, John G. Mendonca, Jr. of Monks Corner, SC and Suzanne M. Dennehy of Littleton, his loving grandchildren Steven Mendonca, Hannah Mendonca, Leah Dennehy, Jack Dennehy, and James Dennehy, his brothers Manuel F. Mendonca and his wife Georgette, Joseph G. Mendonca and his wife Maria Fatima, and Anthony E. Mendonca and his wife Nancy, many nieces and nephews and his dear friends at Mill Pond Estates in Littleton. He is predeceased by his sister Maria de Estrella Silva and her husband Albert Silva.
Family and friends will gather for John's funeral mass on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 9:00 am at St. Anne's Parish, 75 King St., LITTLETON. Burial in St. Patrick Cemetery, Lowell will be private.
Donations in his memory may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com
Published in Lowell Sun on July 14, 2019