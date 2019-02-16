Lowell Sun Obituaries
Pelham Funeral Home
11 Nashua Road
Pelham, NH 03076
(603) 635-3333
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Pelham Funeral Home
11 Nashua Road
Pelham, NH 03076
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Parish
26 Grafton St.
Lowell, MA
John H. Cull


John H. Cull, Jr.
formerly of Lowell, MA

In Nottingham, NH, February 3, 2019, at home, John H. Cull, Jr., formerly of Lowell, MA. Friends may call for a Memorial Visitation at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 11 NASHUA RD. in PELHAM from 2 to 5 P.M. Sunday. His Memorial Funeral Mass will be celebrated at HOLY FAMILY PARISH, 26 Grafton St. in Lowell, MA Monday morning at 11 o'clock (Please Meet At Church) followed by burial of his ashes at St. Patrick Cemetery in Lowell.

E-condolences/directions at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to either the New Hampshire Fish and Game "Wildlife" Program or the New Hampshire Fish and Game " Non-Game" Program. Please specify "Wildlife" or "Non-Game" Program and note that it is In Memory of John H. Cull, Jr. Mail to New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Attn: Business Division-Cheryl, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH 03301 on-line forms at https://wildlife.state.nh.us/funding/donate.html. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (603) 635-3333.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 16, 2019
