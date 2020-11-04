Tewksbury
John H. 'Howie' Donahue, Jr., 89 of Tewksbury, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, November 1, 2020 with his family by his side. He was the widower of the late Mary E. (McCarthy) Donahue.
He was born on August 22, 1931 in Medford, MA and was a son of the late John H. Donahue, Sr. and the late Florence (Glennon) Donahue. He was raised and educated in Wilmington.
After high school, Mr. Donahue enlisted with the United States Army, serving with the 82nd Airborne Division during the Korean War.
For over 31 years, Howie worked as a truck driver for Hemingway, before working for USPS for 12.5 years in Wilmington and North Reading. He was a member of Teamsters Local 25, USPS Clerks and Custodians Union, DAV Post 110 in Tewksbury. He was a voracious reader as well as a talented craftsman and builder.
Howie is survived by his two sisters, Elinor Backman and her husband Carl of CT, and Carol Saxon of Reading, MA; his sisters in law, Kathy Donahue of Tewksbury and Claire Donahue of New Hampshire, and multiple nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his son, the late John H. Donahue III, who passed away in 2012; and his brothers, the late James 'Teddy' Donahue, and the late Thomas Donahue.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to: The American Cancer Society
, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123. At his request, funeral services were held privately. Arrangements by Tewksbury Funeral Home, 1 Dewey Street, Tewksbury, MA 978-851-2950. TewksburyFuneralHome.com View the online memorial for John H. 'Howie" Donahue, Jr.