John H. Nee
of Billerica and formerly of Wilmington
John H. Nee, 93, of Billerica and formerly of Wilmington, passed away peacefully at the Lahey Hospital and Medical Center of Burlington on May 26, 2019. He joins his wife Dolores who predeceased him on the same date in 2014.
Born in Winchester, MA on January 13, 1926, he was the son of the late Michael and Mary Elizabeth (Sheehan) Nee.
John was a U.S. Navy Veteran of WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. He served from 1943 to 1966 and received two Bronze Stars. John was a career Navy man who loved the Navy and traveled around the world. His priorities were his love of country and family. He cherished his family and friends.
John later worked for over twenty years for the Town of Wilmington Water Department, as an operations manager until his retirement.
Raised in rural Wilmington he always loved the outdoors, he especially loved gardening after retiring from the Navy he settled back in Wilmington surrounded by his beloved family. He cherished tending to his enormous flower and vegetable gardens. He and his wife continued to travel, his goal was to have Dorie see the world as he had while in the Navy.
Family members include his beloved wife of 65 years, the late Dolores D. (Garvia) Nee; his loving sons, Michael Nee and his wife Nancy of Plymouth and Timothy Nee and his wife Janet of Beverly; his loving daughter, Patricia Nee Morrill and her husband Richard of Billerica; 7 remarkable grandchildren, Sheila Ricchi, Laura and Jonathan Bradbury, Justin Nee and Lindsey Travers, Michelle and Jenna Nee and 7 wonderful great-grandchildren, Shaun Ricchi, Lily, Alton and Ellie Bradbury, Camden and Mara Travers and Caroline Nee; he is also survived by many nieces and nephews. His legacy will be carried in the hearts of all he loved so much. Rest in Peace.
NEE - His funeral will be held at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow Street, North Reading on Tuesday, June 4 at 11:00 AM. Calling hours will be held on Monday, June 3 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Interment will be in Wildwood Cemetery in Wilmington. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the . www.croswellfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on May 31, 2019