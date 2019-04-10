|
John "Jock" Howard Pearson, Jr.
of Lowell, MA; 69
John "Jock" Howard Pearson, Jr., 69, of Lowell, MA died on April 7, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born in Lowell, Jock was an accomplished patent attorney, builder, banker, civic leader, and philanthropist. He graduated from the Belvedere School, Cardigan Mountain School, Worcester Academy, University of Hartford (B.A. 1972), and Suffolk University Law School (J.D. 1975).
Jock was a senior partner with the law firm of Pearson & Pearson LLP, an intellectual property and business law firm founded in 1901 by Jock's grandfather. He was president of Gateway Center Corporation, and he and Nels Palm built the Gateway Center, the first "new" building in Lowell since the Beatles were famous. Jock served as President of Butler Bank for over 30 years and helped thousands of people achieve their dreams.
Jock served on the board of Cardigan Mountain School for 25 years, acting as both Chairman and President during that time. In recognition of his service the school dedicated a dormitory, the Pearson House, in his honor. Jock served as Chairman of the Board of Lowell General Hospital and of the American Textile History Museum. He received the American Textile History Museum Community Service Award and the Merrimack Repertory Theater's Paul E. Tsongas Award.
Jock treasured his family. He is survived by his wife the Hon. Barbara Savitt Pearson, daughter Ginger Bailey Pearson, son John Howard Pearson III, granddaughter Bailey Pearson Burke, sister Sally Pearson and brother-in-law Skip Millier, niece Samantha Millier and her husband, Michael Balestra, and nephew Gunnar Millier.
A private celebration of life will be held in Jock's honor. Internment will take place at the Hildreth Family Cemetery in Dracut.
Special thanks to the amazing doctors and nurses at York Hospital and Brigham and Women's.
Donations may be made to Lowell General Hospital or Cardigan Mountain School in Canaan, NH in Jock's honor.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 10, 2019