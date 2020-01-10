Lowell Sun Obituaries
Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home - Lowell
122 Princeton Boulevard
Lowell, MA 01851
(978) 458-6841
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
543 Bridge Street
Lowell, MA
View Map
John Inglis


1937 - 2020
John Inglis Obituary
Loving Husband, Father,

Grandfather, Great-Grandfather

U. S. Navy Veteran

LOWELL

John P. Inglis, a lifelong resident of Lowell, died peacefully January 2, 2020, at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, aged 82 years. He was the beloved husband of Carol E. (Ouellette) Inglis, with whom he celebrated 61 years of marriage.

Born in Lowell, February 5, 1937, a son of the late William and Stella (Kosidlo) Inglis. He graduated from Lowell High School with the Class of 1954.

Mr. Inglis proudly enlisted in the U. S. Navy on October 16, 1956, serving as an Aviation Electronics Technician with the Airborne Early Warning Squadron during the Vietnam War. He was awardedthe Good Conduct Medal and honorably discharged October 14, 1960.

Friends since high school, John and Carol married on June 22, 1958, and raised their family in a loving home in the Centralville neighborhood of Lowell.

In 1960, John began a career with the United States Postal Service that spanned more than 30 years, retiring as Chelmsford's Postmaster.

An avid golfer, John teed up on many a course over the years, and once proudly made the elusive hole in one. He was also a fan of all professional New England sports teams. Most of all, he loved spending time with his cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife Carol, he is survived by a daughter, Heather A. Maguire of Kingston, NH, two sons, John F. Inglis of Sandown, NH, and Robert A. Inglis of Tyngsborough; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and a sister, Virginia Powers of Lowell. He was the brother of the late William Inglis and Daniel Inglis, and father-in-law of the late Victoria A. (Dumas) Inglis.

INGLIS

In Lowell, January 2, 2020, John P. Inglis, of Lowell, aged 82 years. It being his wish, there is no visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at St. Michael Church, 543 Bridge Street, Lowell, on Monday, January 13, at 10:00 AM. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be made to the . Arrangements in the care of the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit John's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 10, 2020
