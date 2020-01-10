|
|
U.S. Air Force Veteran
TEWKSBURY
John J. Chase, age 89, a longtime Tewksbury resident, passed away at the High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill in the care of his family and Merrimack Valley Hospice on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
He was the beloved husband of Helen W. (Calileo) Chase, who passed away on December 9, 2018.
Born in Lowell on March 2, 1930, he was the son of the late Francis Chase and the late Margaret (Harrington) Chase.
John attended Lowell schools, graduated from Lowell High School, and attended Lowell Tech.
In 1950, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served during the Korean War. He was awarded several decorations for his active duty service including the United Nations Service Medal, the Korean Service Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed as an Engineer by the Massachusetts Highway Division, where he worked for over 30 years.
During his retirement, John spent the winter months in West Palm Beach, Florida, where he enjoyed many rounds of golf, playing tennis and racquet ball, and gathering with the many friends he and Helen enjoyed.
He was an avid golfer, and loved playing at the Patriot Golf Course located on the grounds of the Bedford V.A. Hospital.
John is survived by two children, John J. Chase, Jr. and his wife Eva, and Mary Ellen Chase, all of Billerica; three grandchildren, Amy Chase, Brooke and Chase Anderson; his sister, Dorothy Hefner of Methuen; also many nieces, nephews, and extended family members including his brothers-in-law, Daniel Calileo and his wife Grace of Hollis, NH, and Robert Calileo and his wife Carolyn of Naples, ME.
John was the brother of the late Frances Gomez, Mary West, Marjorie Flynn, Harvey and Gerald Chase.
CHASE
John J. Calling hours are Sunday, Jan. 12, from 2-6 p.m. at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., Tewksbury,.His funeral procession will begin on Monday, Jan. 13, at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. at St. Williams Church, 1351 Main St., Rte. 38, Tewksbury. Services will conclude with interment at Tewksbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital (Bedford VA), 200 Springs Road,135 Voluntary Service, Bedford, MA 01730.
View the online memorial for John J. Chase
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 10, 2020