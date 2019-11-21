|
of Burlington
John J. Conlon of Burlington, MA, Nov. 18. Beloved partner for 36 years of Mary T. Hall of Methuen, MA. Loving father of James M. Conlon & his wife Jayne of Dracut, MA and Kimberly A. Magliozzi & her husband Vincent E. of West Townsend, MA. Also survived by Lois A. Conlon, mother of James and Kimberly. Proud grandfather of Michael, Kristina, Daniel, Cameron & Phillip Conlon. Brother of Patricia Conlon of CA, Barbara Thompson of Georgetown, Bart T. Conlon, Jr. of Woburn, Sheila McMillan of CA, Eileen Dean of North Reading and Linda Bunten Conlon of Rockport. Visiting hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Sunday, Nov. 24 from 1-4 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Monday, Nov. 25 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. Memorials in Jack's name may be made to: All Care Hospice, 210 Market St., Lynn, MA 01901. For directions, obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.stmargaretburlington.org.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 21, 2019