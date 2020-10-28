Lifelong Billerica Resident
Billerica – John J. Hulett Sr., Age 89, husband of the late Nancy (Norden) Hulett died peacefully Monday at his home with his family at his side.
John was born in Billerica, May 21, 1931, a son of the late Gerald and Ellen (Sweeney) Hulett and lived in Billerica his entire life. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
John was employed as a Machinist for the Adcole Corporation in Marlborough for many years prior to his retirement. He was an active runner and hockey player into his senior years.
He is survived by his daughters, Nancy Moynihan and her husband Rick of Shelburne Falls and Judy Leonard of N. Reading; his son, John Hulett Jr. and his wife Beth of Chelmsford and is also survived by his five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
A private graveside service with military honors was held at the Fox Hill Cemetery in Billerica. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the MSPCA, www.mspca.org
Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com View the online memorial for John J. "Hezzy" Hulett Sr.