Of Hudson NH, formerly of Peabody, John J. Myers 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Born and raised in Revere, he was the son of the late Alvin and Mary (Dwyer) Myers. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. John worked as a printer for several greater Boston printing companies. He was a long-time resident of Peabody, before moving to Hudson NH to live with his stepdaughter.
John was pre-deceased by the love of his life, Mary Santos.
John and Mary were active members in the Peabody Council of Aging, attending the Torigian Senior Center daily and they both enjoyed dancing in their spare time. John coached little league baseball in Peabody for many years. He was an avid golfer, a fan of all New England sports and he also enjoyed reading.
He is survived by his stepdaughter, Mary Jo Coleman and her fiancé Ed Cornish, three stepsons; Joseph and Maureen Santos of Lowell, Brian Santos and Mary Blais of Ft. Myers FL and Jeffery and Mary Santos of Dracut. He also leaves his grandchildren who were the joys of his life; Erica and Jeff Greenaway of Merrimack NH, Amanda and Bryan Nault of Londonderry NH, Stephanie and Evan Coller of Ft. Myers FL, David Coleman and Enxhi Agolli of Ft. Myers FL, Nicole, Rachel, Alison, Joseph and Jeffery Santos of Dracut, Brian and Meaghan Santos of Hampton NH, Tayla Santos and Elizabeth Santos of Lowell and his great grandchildren Cody Crawford of Merrimack, Evelyn and Ethan Nault of Londonderry NH, and Evan Coller of Fort Myers FL. John also leaves his special friends Blayne and Elizabeth Cornish. John was also the father of four children.
A visitation will be held on Monday August 31, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:30 AM at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home 82 Lynn Street, Peabody MA followed by a funeral Mass at St. John the Baptist Church 17 Chestnut Street, Peabody MA at 12:00 PM, interment to follow with Military Honors in the Veteran section of St. Mary's Cemetery 226 North Street, Salem MA.
