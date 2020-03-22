Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
John J. Noreau Jr.


1934 - 2020
John J. Noreau Jr. Obituary
Loving husband, father,

grandfather, brother and uncle

LOWELL

John J. Noreau, Jr., 86, of Lowell, died Thursday, March 19th at his home with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Patricia H. (Gleason) Noreau who survives him and with whom he would have celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary on March 30, 2020.

Born in Somerville, Massachusetts, January 24, 1934, the son of the late John J. and the late Helen M. (Nagle) Noreau, he was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School in Cambridge, MA. He then went on to attend Suffolk University in Boston.

A veteran during the Viet Nam Conflict, John proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.

Before retiring, John was a small business owner of a computer company known as Wentworth House in Lowell.

Among his many activities, he loved fly fishing and enjoyed golfing, woodworking and vegetable gardening. He was also an avid New England Patriots fan. His greatest joy however, was the quality time he was able to spend with his family.

In addition to his wife Pat, John is survived by two daughters Allison G. Lamey and her husband Ryan of Lowell and Kathleen N. Noreau and her husband Curt Bouril of NY; a step-daughter Marjorie Wallace of Hawaii; four grandchildren Finlay, Padraic and William Lamey and Timothy Bouril; four step-grandchildren Harrison, Ethan, Whittaker and Phoebe Wallace; a sister Carol Bottary of Halifax, MA; a sister-in-law Molly Sheehy of Lowell; a brother-in-law Michael Gleason and his wife Donna of Sanford, ME; and several nieces and nephews.

NOREAU

In accordance with Federal, State and Local authorities surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, all services will be held privately for his family. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to the Lowell General Hospital Cancer Center, c/o Philanthropy Office, 295 Varnum Ave, Lowell, MA 01854. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME (978) 458-8768.



Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 22, 2020
