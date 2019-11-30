Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-5600
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre St.
West Roxbury, MA
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre St.
West Roxbury, MA
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Theresa of Avila Church
John J. O'Connor of West Roxbury formerly of Dracut, MA

John J. O'Connor of West Roxbury, formerly of Dracut, MA, November 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary E. (Foley) O'Connor. Proud father of Dr. John J. O'Connor and his wife Jordan of Duxbury, and Dr. Maura Albrecht and her husband Dan of Duxbury. Loving Papa of Ellie and Jack O'Connor. Brother of Sheila Hopkins of Dracut and Maureen Mooradian of Hudson, NH. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral from The Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St. West Roxbury on Monday December 2, at 10:30 am. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Theresa of Avila Church at 11:30 am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours in the funeral home on Sunday December 1, from 2:00 to 6:00 pm. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. John worked for many years as a Master Electrician. He also enjoyed teaching electrical code to his students. Most of all, John loved vacationing on Cape Cod with his family. In lieu of flowers donation may be made in his memory to the .



www.lawlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
