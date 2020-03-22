|
John J. 'Jack' Sheehan, Jr. , 58 of Lowell, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital. He was a cancer survivor for two years and was well on the road to recovery. For the last 22 years he was the beloved husband of Judith (Mello) Sheehan whom he married on April 18, 1998. He was also the devoted father to Bethany Sheehan, 19, and Robert Sheehan, 15.
He was born in Dorchester on June 20, 1961 and was a son of the late John J. Sheehan, Sr. and the late Joan (Cunningham) Sheehan. He was educated in Dorchester and Watertown and graduated from Watertown High School in 1979. Recently, he rekindled cherished friendships with Watertown classmates and enjoyed social occasions with them over the last few years.
Jack was an amazing husband and father, as well as a loved brother, uncle, friend, neighbor, and small businessman. He was known for his generosity, dependability, and his Irish twinkle of humor: he called his wife, Judy, his "ball and chain" in jest, but also "the fabulous Judy." He treated her with love, respect, and admiration. He relished being a dedicated and loving father. He attended Bethany's show choir competitions, musicals, concerts, swim meets, and college visits despite his illness. A lifelong Boston sports devotee, he was his son's biggest fan. He attended his son's meets, basketball games, and his favorite, Robert's baseball games. He loved being one of the "baseball dads," coaching and volunteering at Shedd Park. In fact, baseball games kept Jack going in the dark days of chemotherapy and recovery in 2018. He was so proud of his wife and children and was happy to cheerlead for their varied interests. Jack was an old-fashioned, all-around handyman, and the 1935 Belvidere house showcases his work. He built a successful drain cleaning company, servicing many neighbors and friends in the greater Lowell area. He was an avid follower and expounder of politics, too. He had been the reliable older brother for his family after the passing of his parents. In the last year, Jack was able to spend quality time with family, including helping his widowed brother with his teen children, as he recovered from stage 4 lymphoma and its treatment. In the face of illness, Jack was upbeat and full of life and hope. For that and for having him for the time they did, his family will always feel blessed.
In addition to his wife, Judith Sheehan of Lowell, he is survived by his two children, Bethany Joan Sheehan, currently attending George Washington University, and Robert Edward Sheehan, currently attending Lowell Catholic High School. He is also survived by his siblings, Anne 'Nancy' Sheehan of Wakefield; Kathleen Ambrose and her husband, Christopher of Reading and their two children, Matthew and Vanessa; Thomas Sheehan of Watertown, and his two children, Margaret and Aidan; his father and mothers-in-laws, Edward and Diane Mello of Lakeville, and Joan Mello of Freetown; and his siblings-in-law: Susan Fawcett and her husband, Dean, of Phenix, VA; James Mello and his wife, Tara, of Lakeville; Donna Ashley and her husband, Jonathan, of Freetown; and step brothers-in-law: Roland Roy and his wife, Mary, of Maynard; and David Roy and his wife, Tonya, of Port Charlotte, FL; as well as his best friend, Albert Cappucci, and his wife, Christine, of Georgetown.
He was predeceased by his parents, John and Joan Sheehan, and sister in law, Tracy Sheehan, all of Watertown.
