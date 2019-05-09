|
|
John J. Urbanowicz
lifelong Lowell resident; 92
LOWELL - John J. Urbanowicz, 92, a lifelong Lowell resident, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Palm Center with his loving family by his side. He was the widow of the late Mary (Mello) Urbanowicz who passed away August 19, 1989.
He was born in Lowell on July 4, 1926 and was a son of the late Joseph and the late Mary (Dziedzic) Urbanowicz. He was raised in Lowell, where he attended the area schools. He proudly served with the United States Navy during World War II until his honorable discharge.
He was employed as an oiler in the Abbott Worsted Mills, the Forge Mills, and the Vallahala Mills before working for the former Wang Laboratories in Lowell for more than nine years prior to his retirement. John enjoyed bowling in his younger days, watching television, and was an avid Boston sports fan.
John is survived by his two daughters, Helen M. Paige and her husband, Francis of Lowell, and Alice M. Urbanowicz of Lowell; and his two grandchildren, James Urbanowicz and his wife, Latashia of NC, and Kristin Bachmann and her husband, John of Haverhill. He is also survived by his five great-grandchildren, Faustine, Kinsley, Hannah, Brody, and Logan; one great-great- granddaughter, Rayne; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his siblings, Josephine Onanian, Adele Perreault, Jennie Perreault; and his late stepsisters, Alice (Sopola) Samowski, and Helen Sopola.
John's family would also like to thank the staff at The Palm Center for their care and compassion during his residence, especially during his final days.
URBANOWICZ - ON FRIDAY, MAY 10, YOU ARE INVITED TO HIS CALLING HOURS FROM 10-11 A.M. AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. HIS FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE HELD AT 11 A.M. IN THE FUNERAL HOME. FOLLOWED BY BURIAL AT HOLY TRINITY CEMETERY. DONATIONS IN HIS MEMORY MAY BE MADE TO: ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S TRIBUTE PROGRAM, P.O. BOX 1000, DEPT. 142, MEMPHIS, TN, 38101-9908 OR ONLINE AT: . PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 9, 2019