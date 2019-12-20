Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Services
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael's Church
Lowell, MA
View Map
John J. "Jack" Witkos


1939 - 2019
John J. "Jack" Witkos Obituary
HUDSON, NH

John J. "Jack" Witkos, 80, passed away on Thursday, December 19th, at the Southern NH Medical Center.

Jack was born in Dorchester, MA., on October 1, 1939, a son of the late William J. Witkos and Rita E. (Murningham) Witkos. He graduated from Lowell High School. He was employed at Raytheon in the Lowell Plant, as a Contract Administrator for many years, prior to his retirement.

He loved to travel and sightsee, putting his photography skills to good use. He also enjoyed spending time camping and boating.

Jack is survived and will be deeply missed by his three children: Deborah E. Donohoe and her husband John, of Tyngsboro; John J. Witkos, Jr. and his wife Mary, of Dracut; and Laurie Capone and her husband Mark, of Pelham, NH.

He also leaves his grandchildren: Brian Capone, Sean Capone, Meghan Donohoe, Ryan Donohoe, William Witkos and Thomas Witkos; his great grandchildren: Aiden Capone and Oliver Capone. Jack also leaves the love of his life, Pat Kozick of Hudson, NH.

Witkos

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Sunday, December 22nd, from 4-7PM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. His funeral will be held from the funeral home at 10AM with his Funeral Mass to be celebrated at St. Michael's Church, Lowell on MONDAY, December 23rd at 11AM. His burial will follow in Tewksbury Cemetery. To leave an online condolence or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."



Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 20, 2019
