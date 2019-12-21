|
John J. "Jack" Witkos
of Hudson, NH
John J. "Jack" Witkos, 80, of Hudson, NH. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Sunday, December 22nd, from
4-7PM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. His funeral will be held from the funeral home at 10AM with his Funeral Mass to be celebrated at St. Michael's Church, Lowell on MONDAY, December 23rd at 11AM. His burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. To leave an online condolence or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 21, 2019