John (Jack) Joseph Regan
December 29, 1941 - March 12, 2020
Jack passed away due to medical issues at Regional Medical Center in San Jose, CA. Jack was formerly of Westford, MA. Jack leaves his wife, Martha, of 44 years. Also his sisters: Marcia McCarthy of N. Chelmsford, Frances Clark of Ocala FL., Laura Garvey of Nashua NH, and Catherine Brunelle, also of Nashua NH. Jack was predeceased by his father John E. Regan, mother Ruby Mullin Regan, and his two brothers James and Timothy Regan. Jack had 14 nieces and nephews. He was also will be missed by his mother in-law Betty Capps and his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Sharon and Jim Welker. He left good friends and neighbors who watched out for each other.
Jack and Marty enjoyed watching the peregrine falcons in the downtown area of San Jose. Jack and Marty had many years with their sidekick Bubba, their beloved dog. He often accompanied Jack to the top level of the parking garage across the street to watch for the falcons. Jack also loved to be in his yard tending his garden, the harvest of which he would share with neighbors. After Bubba passed away Jack started caring for neighborhood stray cats, while also working with an organization to get them neutered. Jack loved to go on walks.
Jack retired from Hewlett-Pacard after 30 years or more of service.
He served in the United State Air Force from 1962-1968 as an Airman Basic Communication Specialist.
Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park in San Jose, CA., will be handling the services, which have not been scheduled yet.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 12, 2020