1/1
John Joseph Solazzo Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Lowell, MA

John Joseph Solazzo, Jr., age 74, of Lowell, MA died Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital.

He was married to Marion J. (McKenna) Solazzo with whom he would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on September 5.

Born in Lowell, MA, he was the son of the late John J. Solazzo, Sr. and Grace (Zanchi) Solazzo. He graduated from Lowell High School with the class of 1964.

He was employed with Torromeo Industries, MacLellan Concrete Co. and previously owned and operated Anthony Solazzo and Son Landscaping Co. of Lowell.

He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and attending their sporting events. He also enjoyed playing golf and was an avid Boston Sports fan.

Besides his wife he is survived by his daughters Kara and Jamie Blatt of Westford, MA, Lyn and James Latham of Chelmsford, MA and Joanne and Aaron Pickrell of Columbus, Ohio, his sister Joanne Solazzo of Tyngsboro, MA and nine grandchildren Jacob Blatt, Emily Blatt, Erin Blatt, James Latham, Laura Latham, Catherine Latham, John Latham, Lilly Pickrell and Amelia Pickrell. His dear friends, Robert and Lois Cullen, eight sisters-in-law, seven brothers-in-law and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Grace, and his in-laws James and Margaret McKenna.

John Joseph Solazzo, Jr. of Lowell, MA died August 27, 2020. All funeral arrangements will be private at the request of the family. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for John Joseph Solazzo, Jr.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
August 29, 2020
Dear Marion,
So sorry to read of John’s passing. Our sincere sympathy to you and your family.
JoAnn & John Cullen
Friend
August 28, 2020
John it's been a wonderful 50 years or more and a good brother in law and friend
every time we met we had alot of laughs you will be missed by us all R.I.P UJ
John Mckenna
Family
August 28, 2020
John it was wonderful 50 years or more you were a good brother in law and friend we had alot of laughs together almost every time we met you will be missed by all of us R.I.P. UJ
John Mckenna
Family
August 28, 2020
I will never forget my UNCLE JOHN I have many great memories of good times with him I will surely miss him however I will never forget him
Robert McKenna
Family
August 28, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Carolyn Pickrell
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved