John Joseph Solazzo, Jr., age 74, of Lowell, MA died Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital.
He was married to Marion J. (McKenna) Solazzo with whom he would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on September 5.
Born in Lowell, MA, he was the son of the late John J. Solazzo, Sr. and Grace (Zanchi) Solazzo. He graduated from Lowell High School with the class of 1964.
He was employed with Torromeo Industries, MacLellan Concrete Co. and previously owned and operated Anthony Solazzo and Son Landscaping Co. of Lowell.
He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and attending their sporting events. He also enjoyed playing golf and was an avid Boston Sports fan.
Besides his wife he is survived by his daughters Kara and Jamie Blatt of Westford, MA, Lyn and James Latham of Chelmsford, MA and Joanne and Aaron Pickrell of Columbus, Ohio, his sister Joanne Solazzo of Tyngsboro, MA and nine grandchildren Jacob Blatt, Emily Blatt, Erin Blatt, James Latham, Laura Latham, Catherine Latham, John Latham, Lilly Pickrell and Amelia Pickrell. His dear friends, Robert and Lois Cullen, eight sisters-in-law, seven brothers-in-law and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Grace, and his in-laws James and Margaret McKenna.
All funeral arrangements will be private at the request of the family. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041.
