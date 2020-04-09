|
Retired from H.D. Chasen Company
TEWKSBURY
John L. "Lenny" Brothers, age 80, a longtime Tewksbury resident, passed away at the PAM Specialty Hospital in Sarasota, FL on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
He was the beloved husband of Joan A. (Dukus) Brothers, who passed away on November 18, 2007.
Born in East Boston on December 19, 1939, he was the son of the late Arthur T. Brothers and the late Cecelia (Dalton) (Brothers) Hines.
John was raised in Tewksbury, attended Tewksbury schools, and graduated from Tewksbury High School.
In 1957, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served with the 1stMarine Division. Following his honorable discharge from active duty, he re-enlisted and served with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves until being honorably discharged on December 28, 1962.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed in Industrial Salesby the H.D. Chasen Company of Somerville, where he worked for over 20 years, and as a Machinist at ID Machine.
John was a life member of the Tewksbury Elks Post # 2070, a member of the former North Shore Village Association of Gloucester, and a frequent and familiar patron of Donna's Donuts in Tewksbury.
John's greatest joy was spending time with his family.
He leaves two children, Christopher Brothers and his wife Jo Ann (Nolan), and Pamela Thomas and her husband Neil, all of Tewksbury; grandchildren, Jacob Brothers, Brent Brothers and his wife Kaitlyn, Madison Gorrasi, and Hayleigh Gorrasi; step-grandchildren, Katie-Mai Thomas, Mia Thomas, and Dafydd Thomas; great-grandchildren, Nathan and MacKenzie Brothers; his brother, Arthur "Bud" Brothers and his wife Kathy of Tewksbury; his mother-in-law, Emily Dukus of Wilmington; also many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
John was the brother of the late Isabelle Forrest and her late husband George "Girard" Forrest.
Brothers
Due to current public health circumstances, all services for John are private. Interment at St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury. A Celebration of John's Life will be held at a later date. Those who wish may make a donation in his memory to the Rheumatoid Education Fund, c/o Simon Helfgott, MD, 60 Fern Wood Road, Suite 3032, Boston, MA 02115 or to Mass General Hospital Heart Failure and Transplantation Program, Attn: Lily Guttentag, MGH Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. Expressions of sympathy and support may be mailed to Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee Street, Tewksbury, MA 01876. Attn: Brothers Family or by leaving a condolence message at his online obituary at www.farmeranddee.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 9, 2020