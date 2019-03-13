John L. Connell Jr. Esq.

Of Westford



Mr. John Laurence Connell Jr. Esq., 91, a life-long resident of Westford, MA died Tuesday morning, March 12, 2019 at Emerson Hospital in Concord, MA.



He was married to Mrs. Donna T. (O'Dea) Connell with whom he would have celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary on July 27, 2019.



Jack was born in Lowell, and the son of the late John L. and Catherine (Gower) Connell. He attended Westford Schools, and was graduated of Keith Academy with the Class of 1947. He graduated from Notre Dame with Class of 1951, and Notre Dame Law School with the Class of 1953; which engendered a passion for all things Notre Dame.



Jack served with the U.S. Air Force at the end of WWII. He attributed his abbreviated term of service to the notion that upon learning of his enlistment the enemy surrendered.



He established his law practice in Westford and Lowell in 1954, and served as Westford Town Counsel for 41 years.



He was past president of the N. Middlesex Bar Assoc., and was a member of the Lowell Bar Assoc., National Lawyers Assoc., Notre Dame Law Assoc., City Solicitors and Town Counsel Assoc., D'Youville Manor Guild, Catholic Laymens' Guild, Knight of Columbus, and past director of Northern Bank and Trust.



Jack enjoyed gardening, bowling, golfing, and playing horse shoes. He loved the Boston Red Sox, and was a season ticket holder of the New England Patriots. He was an voracious reader.



He was a devout lifelong communicant of St. Catherine of Alexandria Church of Westford. Jack's faith in God was first and foremost in his life.



Besides his wife, he is survived by his eight children, John L. Connell III and his wife, Angela of Amherst, NH, Atty. Mary Catherine Connell Nagle and her husband, John Nagle of Dunstable, MA, Atty. Patrick and his wife Hyrije Connell presently based in Ankara, Turkey, Thomas and his wife Therese Connell of Drakes Island, ME, Maura Donovan of Lowell, MA, Donna and her husband, Atty. Mark Ford of N. Andover, MA, David Connell of Ft. Myers, FL, and Laurence Connell of Lowell, MA; a brother, Chief Joseph Connell of Westford, MA; seven grandchildren, Thomas and Ryan Connell, Christopher, Matthew, and Joseph Ford, and Stephanie and Michael Donovan.



He was the father of the late Michael Connell, and the brother of the late William, Thomas, and Daniel Connell all of Westford, MA.



The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the Westford first responders.



CONNELL - Mr. John "Jack" L. Connell Jr. Esq., 91, of Westford, MA died March 12, 2019. Visiting hours Thurs. 4 to 8 P.M. at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, 107 N. Main St., Westford, MA. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Fri. at 12 Noon at the Church. Burial in St. Catherine of Alexandria Cemetery, of Westford. Memorials may be made in his name to R.A.R.A. 295 High St., Lowell, MA 01852 or Westford Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 197, Westford, MA 01886 or St. Catherine Church. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary