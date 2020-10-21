ESSEX
John L Good III, 77, of Martin Street, Essex died peacefully on October 18, 2020 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Melrose on May 12,1943, he was the son of the late John Leon Good Jr. and the late Pearl Maclean (Phelps) Good. Raised in Lowell, Jack was a graduate of Lowell High School, and continued his education earning a Bachelor of Science degree from Gordon College in 1966. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Southern New Hampshire University, a Master of Religious Education degree from Gordon Conwell Theological Seminary and an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from Endicott College.
Jack married his classmate from Gordon, Susan (Butterfield) on April 9, 1967. Jack and Sue were active members of the Immanuel Baptist Church in Ipswich, and attended the First Congregational Church of Ossipee, NH when they were enjoying their summers at their cottage in Sanbornville, NH.
Jack's distinguished professional career has included serving as Vice President and Community Service Manager for People's United Bank, first Vice President of Danversbank, as Executive Vice President of Beverly National Bank and for 25 years as Vice President for development, public relations and marketing for Northeast Health System. Jack assumed many leadership roles on numerous boards and committees. He is a past President of the New England Association for Healthcare Philanthropy, as well as that organization's board chairman and current fellow. He served as past Chairman of the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy Foundation. He has served as the Chairman of the Board for the American Heart Association, Massachusetts affiliate and has served as President of the Beverly Rotary Club, the Greater Beverly Chamber of Commerce, Beverly Communication Council, North Shore United Way and he was the Founding Chairman of the North Shore Chamber of Commerce. He served as the past President of the North Shore YMCA, the Essex National Heritage Commission and was the Chairman of the Board with Life Bridge student mentoring program in New Hampshire and Vermont. He has consulted with such organizations as the Open Door Food Pantry, North Shore River House and the Beverly School for the deaf. He has served as an Adjunct Faculty member at both Gordon College and North Shore Community College. His life of service also included 40 years as a call firefighter/EMT for the town of Essex.
Jack has received numerous awards including the American Red Cross Enduring Hero Award, the North Shore Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Citizen Award and the Beverly Rotary Club's Four Avenues of Service Award. He has been named to the Top 100 North Shore Leaders by the Salem News.
In addition to his loving wife of 53 years, Jack is survived by one son Travis J. Good and his wife Jennifer "JJ" of Essex; a daughter, Bonnie E. Kennedy and her husband Mathew of Anacortes, WA: five grandchildren, Brandon Good of Essex, Keegan, Garrett, Erin and Owen Kennedy all of WA; a brother, James P. Good of Chelmsford; a sister, Maryanne Young of Lowell; a nephew, John Young of Dracut and a niece, Tammy Gagnon of Pelham, NH. He was the brother of the late infant Roger Good.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions services will be limited to a private graveside service.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Whittier-Porter Funeral Home of Ipswich. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Jack's name may be made to The Beverly Rotary Club Foundation, P.O. Box 201, Beverly, MA 01915, Essex Fire Company Equipment Fund, 24 Main St., Essex, MA 01929 and, or the Immanuel Baptist Church, 45 Central St., Ipswich, MA 01938. To leave a condolence please visit www.whittier-porter.com View the online memorial for John L Good III