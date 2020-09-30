Loving Father & Grandfather
Westford
John L. "Jack" Hamilton, a Westford resident passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 following declining health. He was 82.
Born in Lowell on August 4, 1938, he was a son of the late Alfred and Mary (Enis) Hamilton. Jack was married to the late Theresa R. (Marshall) Hamilton with whom he celebrated 49 years of marriage at the time of her passing in 2007.
He was employed as a machinist for 25 years at MACOM before embarking on his own business Beta Tools.
Jack was active in the Westford community. A communicant of St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish, he also served in Westford Youth Baseball, coaching Little League and Babe Ruth for numerous years. Jack served as the Westford Academy Booster President from 1976 until 1981. He played in the Westford Over 40 Softball league for many years. John enjoyed watching all sports.
Family was most important to Jack. He looked forward to spending time with everyone, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his four children and spouses, John, Jr. and Dana Hamilton of Southport, NC, Kathleen and Steven McDermott of Concord, NH, Richard and Kim Hamilton of High Point, NC, Steven Hamilton of Westford; eleven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; his siblings and their spouses, Norma and Ron Reichstein of Hudson, NH, Michael and Linda Hamilton of FL, Diane Barry and Jeff McCarthy of Weare, NH; and several nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Alfred Hamilton, Jr.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Jack's life on Thursday from 3 until 6 PM at the Westford Healy Funeral Home, 57 North Main Street, Westford. His Graveside services will be on Friday at 11:00 AM in St. Catherine Cemetery, 20 Pine Ridge Rd. Westford. With strict adherence to health guidelines, face coverings and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers donations in Jack's name may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452 or alz.org
