Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
John L. Ryan

John L. Ryan
of Hyannis formerly of Westford

John Lord Ryan, 46, of Hyannis, MA died Thursday, March 14, 2019 after a brief illness.

Born in Concord, MA, he is the son of John and Maryanne (Lord) Ryan of Westford, MA. He graduated from Westford Academy in 1991. He continued his education and graduated from Maine Maritime Academy.

He was employed in the merchant marine industry for many years rising to the rank of Captain.

He was a communicant of St. Catherine of Alexandria Church in Westford, MA.

John's love of the sea was reflected not only in his work, but the time he spent at the Cape. He was devoted to his family, and spent many happy times with them.

Besides his parents, he is survived by sisters Theresa Harhen of Nottingham, NH, Patrice and her husband James Dolan of Chelmsford, his nephew Andrew Dolan, and nieces Emma Colen, Grace and Kathleen Dolan.

He was the brother-in-law of the late Eric Colen and Paul Harhen.

RYAN - John L. Ryan, of Hyannis, MA, formerly of Westford, MA, died March 14, 2019. Visiting hours Mon. 4 to 7 PM. Funeral Tues. at 11AM, from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 12 Noon at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, 107 N. Main St., Westford, MA. At the request of the family, memorials may be made in his name to the Power of Flowers Project, 365 East St., Tewksbury, MA 01876, www. Pofproject.org. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 17, 2019
