|
|
John L. Ryan of Hyannis, MA formerly of Westford, MA
Of Hyannis, MA, formerly of Westford, MA, John L. Ryan, died March 14, 2019. Visiting hours Mon. 4 to 7 PM. Funeral Tues. at 11AM, from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 12 Noon at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, 107 N. Main St., Westford, MA. At the request of the family, memorials may be made in his name to the Power of Flowers Project, 365 East St., Tewksbury, MA 01876, www. Pofproject.org. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 18, 2019