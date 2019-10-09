|
...UPS DRIVER, USMC VETERAN; 79
TEWKSBURY
John died at Westford House on Oct. 8, at age 79. Son of the late William F. and Marie (Fitzmaurice) Collins. He was father of Karen Marie Collins and her partner Eric Gorby of Hudson, NH; brother of Robert A. Collins of Freemont, NH, Eleanor Rider of Brockton, MA, Barbara Lamoureux of Tewksbury and the late Marie Perry and Lee Ann Lane; brother-in-law of Athene Collins of Pleasanton, CA, who was the wife of his late brother William P. Collins; step-grandfather of Adam Gorby and Shauna Gorby both of Hudson, NH; uncle of many.
Collins
Visiting hours Friday, October 11, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (978 or 800 in MA) 851 2950. His funeral will begin Saturday, October 12, at 9:00 a.m. from the Funeral Home, followed by a Funeral Mass Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in St. William's Church, 1351 Main St. (Rte. 38) Tewksbury. Burial with USMC honors will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, No. Tewksbury. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-1942 or visit For complete obituary visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 9, 2019