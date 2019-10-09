Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-2950
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. William's Church
1351 Main St. (Rte. 38)
Tewksbury, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John M. "Hacker" Collins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
...UPS DRIVER, USMC VETERAN; 79

TEWKSBURY

John died at Westford House on Oct. 8, at age 79. Son of the late William F. and Marie (Fitzmaurice) Collins. He was father of Karen Marie Collins and her partner Eric Gorby of Hudson, NH; brother of Robert A. Collins of Freemont, NH, Eleanor Rider of Brockton, MA, Barbara Lamoureux of Tewksbury and the late Marie Perry and Lee Ann Lane; brother-in-law of Athene Collins of Pleasanton, CA, who was the wife of his late brother William P. Collins; step-grandfather of Adam Gorby and Shauna Gorby both of Hudson, NH; uncle of many.

Collins

Visiting hours Friday, October 11, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (978 or 800 in MA) 851 2950. His funeral will begin Saturday, October 12, at 9:00 a.m. from the Funeral Home, followed by a Funeral Mass Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in St. William's Church, 1351 Main St. (Rte. 38) Tewksbury. Burial with USMC honors will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, No. Tewksbury. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-1942 or visit For complete obituary visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for John M. "Hacker" Collins
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tewksbury Funeral Home
Download Now