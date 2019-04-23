|
of Windham, NH; 55 WINDHAM John M. DuBay, 55, of Windham, NH, died peacefully at his home with his beloved family by his side on Friday, April 19, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Judith (Tully) DuBay, with whom he just celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary this past February.
Born August 12, 1963, in Lowell, he was a son of the late Fred and the late Stella (Cook) DuBay. He was one of 15 siblings and was raised and educated in south Lowell.
John enjoyed working, he was in the dry cleaning business for his entire life, and he started his own business 16 years ago, John's Discount Cleaners in Pelham. He enjoyed going to work each day and did so until illness forced his early retirement. Perhaps the only thing he enjoyed more than working was spending time with his family. He leaves his beloved wife, Judith DuBay of Windham, his five children; Amy DuBay of Windham, Cortney DuBay Christian and her husband, Richard, of Illinois, Jessica Choate and her husband, Ted, of Pelham, Rebecca DuBay of Windham and John DuBay and his fiance, Micaela Holland, of Derry, NH. His grandchildren; Kassie, Nathan, Tyler and Skylar DuBay, Dennis, Kimberly, Richard, Kathleen, Malacy, Sean, Cortney and James Christian, Jaylin and Kiya Choate, and Rylie and Brayden DuBay. In addition he is survived by his brothers and sisters as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. DuBay YOU ARE INVITED TO HIS CALLING HOURS FROM 3 UNTIL 7 P.M. ON WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24 AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL, MA 01852, 978-458-6816. ON THURSDAY, HIS FUNERAL SERVICE WILL TAKE PLACE IN THE FUNERAL HOME AT 10 A.M. FOLLOWED BY PROCESSION FOR BURIAL. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 23, 2019