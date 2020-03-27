|
|
Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Friend
Billerica -
John M. Elmore, age 89, beloved husband of Geraldine A. (Kane) Elmore died Thursday at Lowell General Hospital.
He was born in East Boston, December 27, 1930 a son of the late J. Frank and Susan (Trainor) Elmore and has been a Billerica resident since 1967.
Mr. Elmore served in the US Navy during the Korean War and was a Data Processing Manager for both Schutzer Industries in Lawrence and Koch Membrane in Wilmington.
He was a communicant of St. Theresa's Church in Billerica and was co-director of the Sean C. Elmore Fund.
Besides his wife he is survived by one son, Steven Elmore and his wife Deborah of Billerica; two daughters, Denyse Duclos and her husband John of Nashua and Lori Ann Toce and her husband Frank of Billerica as well as 9 grandchildren, Jonathan and Jillian Duclos, Sean and his wife Rachel, Connor and Brooke Elmore, Jack, Lyndsey, Kyle and Audrey Toce. He was the father of the late Sean Elmore and brother of the late Charles Elmore.
ELMORE - Of Billerica, formerly of E. Boston, March 26, John M. Elmore. A private Graveside Service with military honors will be held at the Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sean C. Elmore Memorial Fund, www.elmorefund.com Arrangements under the care of the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, Billerica www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
View the online memorial for John M. Elmore
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 27, 2020