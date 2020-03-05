|
|
formerly of Tewksbury and Medford
SAUGUS
John M. Hamilton, Jr. of Saugus, formerly of Tewksbury and Medford, passed away peacefully, March 3, 2020, at the in Danvers. He was 75 years of age. Born in Stoneham he was the son of the late John M. Hamilton Sr. and Hazel M. (Adams) Hamilton.
"Jackie" as he was affectionately known to his family and friends, was raised and educated in Medford and was a 1963 graduate of Medford High School. In August of 1966, Jackie enlisted into the United States Army and honorably served during the Vietnam War. He served for over two years in Thailand and was discharged from the Army in May of 1969. When Jackie returned home from the service he began his career as a talented HVAC technician and worked in the industry for many years retiring from the Grinnell Mechanical Company of Burlington. He was a proud member of the Pipefitters Union Local 537.
Jackie was extremely devoted to his family and nothing made him happier than to be with those he loved. He enjoyed visiting Cape Cod with family and friends, trips to different casinos and was a huge supporter of the" MA State Lottery Commission". He will be greatly missed.
Jackie is survived by his beloved and devoted children; Melissa Hamilton of Saugus, James Hamilton and his wife Michele of Billerica. He was the loving grandfather of Christopher "CJ" Hamilton, twins Kiersten and Brianna Hamilton. Brother of Judith H. Granara and her husband John of Medford, Richard Hamilton and his wife Christine of Medford, Dale Hamilton-Powers of Falmouth and her late husband John J. Powers. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Hamilton
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend calling hours at the Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 306 Main St., Medford, Sunday, March 8th, from 2 to 6 p.m. Interment services will be private. It has been requested that in lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Jackie's memory to the Granara Skerry Trust, 106 Damon Rd., Medford, MA 02155 or www.pancure.org. To leave an online message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net.
View the online memorial for John M. Hamilton, Jr.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 5, 2020