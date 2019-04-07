|
|
John Michael Rindo
1962 - 2019
John M. Rindo passed away in Miami Beach, Florida at the age of 57 years old on March 17th, 2019.
John was born on February 27th, 1962 in Lowell, MA, the youngest son of Laura and Michael Rindo. He attended Joseph G. Pyne Elementary School, Central Catholic High School, College of Boca Raton High School, and graduated from the University of Miami with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in graphic design. He had a distinguished career for 25 years as the Art and Creative Director for the Daily Business Review.
John, an impeccable dresser, had a witty sense of humor with an award-winning smile. He leaves behind many friends and his five siblings, Michael F. Rindo, James Rindo, Marilyn Harrington, David Rindo, and Karen Shawger, as well as his partner, O'Neill Marte.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 7, 2019