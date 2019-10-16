|
|
Beloved partner, father, grandfather,
brother and friend
Kevin Molloy, 72, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at D'Youville Center for Advanced Therapy.
He was the loving and devoted partner to Alice Schofield, who survives him.
A lifelong resident of Lowell, MA, he was born on July 3, 1947, son of the late William H. Molloy Sr. and the late Margaret (O'Connor) Molloy.
He was a graduate of the Auto Mechanic program at Lowell Trade School. After which he was employed at Lallas Buick, followed by New England Telephone, and retired from Verizon in 2002.
Kevin was a lifelong enthusiast of restoration and showcasing antique vehicles, a pursuit that led to the many friendships he treasured so dearly. In addition to his home in Lowell, he and Alice also had a winter home in Zephyrhills, FL, where he acquired still more beloved friendships.
In addition to his partner Alice Schofield, he is survived by his daughters,
Beth Montgomery and her husband, Lloyd of Havelock, NC, Elaine Gauvreau and her husband Jason, of Lowell, MA, his beloved grandchildren, Campbell and Griffin Gauvreau, his sisters, Maryjane Gomez and her husband Ralph of Brentwood, CA, and Joanne Lucier of Zephyrhills, FL. and many, many close friends.
He was also the brother of the late Margaret Molloy and William H Molloy Jr., as well the brother-in-law to the late Edward Lucier and the late Roland Jacques.
The members of Kevin's family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the caregivers and medical staff at Lowell General Hospital, D'Youville DCAT and Merrimack Valley Hospice.
Molloy
Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST. at Fletcher from 4 to 8 P.M. Friday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held Saturday morning at the Lowell Assembly of God Church, 995 Andover St., Tewksbury, MA 01876 at 10 o'clock followed by burial in St. Patrick Cemetery. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.
View the online memorial for John "Kevin" Molloy
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 16, 2019