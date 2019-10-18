Lowell Sun Obituaries
O'Donnell Funeral Home
276 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 458-8768
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME
276 PAWTUCKET ST. at Fletcher
Lowell, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Lowell Assembly of God Church
995 Andover St.
Tewksbury, MA
View Map
John "Kevin" Molloy

John "Kevin" Molloy Obituary
John "Kevin" Molloy of Lowell

In Lowell, MA, October 13, 2019, at D'Youville Center, John "Kevin" Molloy, 72, of Lowell, beloved partner of Alice Schofield.

Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST. at Fletcher from

4 to 8 P.M. Friday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held Saturday morning at the Lowell Assembly of God Church, 995 Andover St., Tewksbury, MA 01876 at 10 o'clock followed by burial in St. Patrick Cemetery. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Arrangements

by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 18, 2019
