John N. Maraganis
1946 - 2020
John Nicholas Maraganis of Dracut, age 73, died Friday, September 18, 2020.

John was born in Lowell on October 25, 1946. He graduated from Lowell High School in 1964, where he was actively involved in athletics, most notably football. He attended the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and earned a Bachelor's of Business Administration.

John spent his career in the restaurant business. He ran his family's restaurant for many years, the Windsor Mills in Dracut, where he met his wife, Paula (Joncas). John and Paula started their own business in 1993, Nick's Restaurant and Catering, in Salem, NH. Together they ran Nick's for 14 years until John suffered a major stroke in 2007.

John loved sports, especially skiing and hiking in the White Mountains, going to the theatre, eating good food, traveling, history, and most of all, spending time with his family.

Anyone that knew John, knew of his love for good times and laughs. He could find the humor in any situation. He never lost his wit or zest for life, even in the years following his stroke. John's illness was a battle and he fought it bravely, remaining focused on his health and physical fitness. His attitude was always positive and upbeat, and he dished out the jokes and smiles right until the end.

John was healthy and happy until he contracted COVID-19. Although he fought hard against the illness, the effects proved to be too much.

John was the son of the late Nicholas and Stella (Spaneas) Maraganis who he loved with all his heart and missed every day. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Paula Maraganis, daughter Alexandra Maraganis and son-in-law Jason Bruce.

A private celebration of John's life will be held on a future date. His family asks that John's memory be honored by protecting yourself and others from this terrible illness, COVID-19.

The MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, is honored to be assisting the family during this difficult time. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit John's life tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
