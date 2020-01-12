|
John N. Pappas, 85, of Lowell passed away peacefully at High Point House in Haverhill on January 5, 2020 surrounded by his family after a long battle with Pancreatic cancer and Alzheimer's disease.
He was the beloved husband of Jane (Bengtson) Pappas with whom he celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on October 14, 2019. He was born in Dracut, MA on April 7, 1934 son of the late Nicholas Pappas and Athena (Apostolas) Pappas.
John is survived by two sons and one daughter and their families. John W. and his wife Carlene (Carnevale) of Londonderry, NH and their children, daughter Julie and her husband Ty Mantos of So. Berwick, ME and son Michael of Londonderry, NH, Nicholas J. of Portland Maine and his sons David of Brighton, MA and Benjamin of Portland, Maine, and Mary Elizabeth (Liz) and her husband Jeffrey A. Paquin of Dracut, MA and their daughters, Sarah and her husband Bryan Chandonnet of Lowell and Emily of Glendale, CA and great granddaughters Alexis and Zoe of Lowell. He is also survived by his brother Nick Pappas and his wife Elaine of Reading, MA. A niece Margot Pappas and a nephew T. Edward Pappas and his partner Heidi and her daughter Fiona all of Gloucester, MA.
His love for his family, children, grandchildren and great-granddaughters (the best gifts anyone could ever get) was the joy of his life. He thanks his children for always including him in all the grandchildren's events.
John graduated Lowell High School in 1951. He spent three years in the National Guard and one year in the army reserves. John was a life member of the Elks Lowell Lodge #87, member of the NRA and a member of local union 201-IUE.
John loved baseball, starting as a kid at Gage Field to playing for The American Legion for John Gath, to playing for Lowell High for Stan Stoklosa, to coaching Minor and Junior league in Dracut and later playing softball.
John owned A Paving Company and was self-employed for many years. Later he worked for General Electric in Lynn. John went back to school to become a Licensed Waste Water Operator and retired from Ametek Aerospace, after many years managing The Treatment Plant in Wilmington, MA.
He was predeceased by his parents, a son Steven who passed away in August of 1961 and his brother William.
The Family would like to thank Dr. Elias Nabbout for the many years of wonderful care. A special thank you to Merrimack Valley Hospice and High Point House, especially his nurse Nancy for the care given.
It being his wish there will be no calling hours and cremation and burial will be private. Donations of Sympathy in John's name may be made to High Point House, 360 North Ave. Haverhill, MA. 01830 or to Franciscan Friars of the Atonement, P.O. Box 301, Garrison, New York 10524. To view the online obituary or leave a condolence, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 12, 2020