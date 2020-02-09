|
loving father, son, brother, and partner
John O'Brien, 41, loving father, son, brother, and partner, lost his long battle with addiction on February 5, 2020. Born in Billerica, MA on March 3, 1978, John graduated from Shawsheen Valley Technical High School, Class of 1997. He went on to make friends all over New England as well as in Arizona and California. He was a gifted machinist, he loved to fish, to cook for his family, and to spend time with his son. He loved his son, his girlfriend, her children, his family, and his friends. He had a quick wit, an enormous heart, and was a light to all who knew him.
John will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his son, Jack O'Brien, girlfriend, Lisa Tourville, mother, Jill Borthwick, father, Bruce O'Brien, sister, Jami O'Brien, stepfather, Stephen Smoske, former wife Maggie Ames, as well as many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
O'Brien
Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 4 PM to 7 PM, at Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home, 116 Main St., Plaistow, NH. His Funeral Service will follow at 7:15 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, John's family requests donations be made to HeadRest, a NH non-profit that provides addiction services to those in need regardless of their resources. Donations can be made at headrest.org. For directions or to send a message of condolence please visit www.brooksidechapelfh.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 9, 2020