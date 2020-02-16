|
|
Chelmsford
John O. Walsh, 72, a longtime resident of Chelmsford, passed away on Thursday, February 13th, 2020, at Lowell General Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born in Lowell on December 28, 1947 and was the son of the late Eugene and Bessie (Hamblin) Walsh. John was raised in Chelmsford and graduated from Chelmsford High School class of 1966. After 31 years of service, John retired as Sergeant from the Chelmsford Police Department in 2001. He was a member of the United States Coast Guard serving as Port Securityman. John considered himself a small business man, who bought and sold real estate and in his free time enjoyed hunting, fishing, antique cars, furniture and boats. John is lovingly survived by his brothers; Eugene Walsh and his wife Carole of Chelmsford, William Walsh and his wife Judith of Chelmsford and Daniel Walsh and his wife Susan of Florida, and his sister; Claire Greeley of Lowell and her partner Paul Chamberland of NH. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Sadly, Jack is predeceased by his beloved dog and partner Sparky.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday from 4pm to 7pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen Street, CHELMSFORD. A Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday at 10 o'clock in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Pine Ridge Cemetery, Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in John's memory to the Lahey Clinic Medical Center c/o Philanthropy Dept. 41 Mall Road Burlington, MA 01805. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For direction and online guestbook, visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM or find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 16, 2020