Services McDonough Funeral Home 14 HIGHLAND STREET Lowell , MA 01852-3359 (978) 458-6816 Resources More Obituaries for John Amboian Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John P. Amboian

Obituary Condolences Flowers John P. Amboian

A Pillar of His Church



John P. Amboian of Andover MA passed away peacefully in the comfort of the High Pointe House on March 16th at the age of 87. The beloved husband of Patricia (McLarnon) Amboian for 60 years. John was the devoted son of immigrant parents, the late Asadour and Tourvanda (Juknavorian) Amboian. Treasured father of Michael E. Amboian and his wife Patricia (Rook) of Methuen, MA; John P. Amboian Jr. and his wife Ann (Lee) of Winnetka, IL; Leslie Amboian and fiancé John Royce of Manchester, NH. Cherished grandfather (Papa) of Michael Jr., Megan, Andrew, Madison, and Alexander Amboian; Mitchell, and Lucas Takessian. Brother of Rose Amboian and Sandra (Amboian) Boroyan of Chelmsford, MA. Beloved uncle of numerous nieces and nephews.



John was born in July of 1931 in Lowell, MA. John was a Magna Cum Laude graduate of Northeastern University earning a B.S. Degree in Business. John was a former member of the Directors of the National Council of Northeastern University, and a member of the Sigma Epsilon Rho Honor Fraternity of the University.



He served in the U.S. Army as a Staff Sergeant in the Korean Conflict, receiving several medals and decorations.



John was a retired Senior Vice President of Administration of the former Arkwright Mutual Insurance Company, which merged into the FM Global Insurance Company. He retired in 1992 after 32 years of service.



He was a former President of the Boston Chapter of the Budget Executives Institute, and a member of the National Financial Executives Institute. John served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Waltham, Massachusetts Chamber of Commerce, and Chairman of the Finance Committee of the Town of Dracut, Massachusetts.



John was an active member of several fraternal organizations, some of which included: Pentucket Masonic Lodge, in Lowell Massachusetts; 32 Degree Scottish Rite; Aleppo Shriner; Armenian Knights of Vartan; Armenian-American Veterans of Lowell; Armenian Genocide Commemorative Committee of the Merrimack Valley in Massachusetts.



John was a life-long active member of Saints Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church, of Chelmsford MA. He served in several significant leadership positions in his parish, along with leadership roles in the New England Region, and with the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America. John served as a Diocesan Delegate for 32 years, was chair of the 1995 Diocesan Assembly Host Committee, and chaired on a myriad of other committees. In 1996, John chaired the Pontifical Visitation Committee to the New England Region, upon the visit of, His Holiness Karekin I Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of all Armenians of blessed memory.



John's willingness to give generously of his time and talents found him elected to the Diocesan Council and as a member of the Diocesan Board of Trustees of the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America. John has served as a member of the St. Nersess Armenian Seminary Board of Directors, and has also been a recipient of the prestigious St. Nersess Shnorhali Medal from the Holy See in Armenia.



In 2007, John was honored by the Diocese by being selected as the "Armenian of the Year".



He was part of the delegation which represented our Diocese at the 1995 and 1999 National Ecclesiastical Assemblies, convened in Holy Etchmiadzin in the Republic of Armenia. The purpose was to participate in the 1995 election of His Holiness Karekin I, Catholicos of all Armenians of blessed memory; and in the 1999 election of His Holiness Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians.



AMBOIAN - ON TUESDAY, MARCH 19, YOU ARE INVITED TO HIS VISITATION FROM 4-8 PM, IN THE SANCTUARY OF SAINTS VARTANANTZ ARMENIAN CHURCH, 180 OLD WESTFORD RD, CHELMSFORD, MA. ON WEDNESDAY HIS FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BEGIN AT 11 AM, IN THE CHURCH. PROCESSION WILL FOLLOW FOR BURIAL AT EDSON CEMETERY IN LOWELL. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, DONATIONS MAY BE TO: SAINTS VARTANANTZ ARMENIAN CHURCH OR ONLINE AT: stsvartanantz.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL, MA 978-458-6816. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries