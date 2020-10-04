Westford
John P. Bergholm Sr. passed away peacefully at the High Pointe House in Haverhill on Thursday, October 1, 2020. He was born to John W. and Ruth B. (Norwood) Bergholm on August 26, 1935. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 63 years, Marilyn D. (Hansen) Bergholm. After graduating from Lowell High School in 1953, where he was the yearbook photographer, John attended the New York Institute of Photography. He shared his passion for photography with many in his family. In 1969 John built the house that has been the family home for over 50 years. He began his professional career fixing small appliances for Derby Electric in Lowell, eventually joining the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers as a Journeyman Electrician, and finishing his career as a self-employed electrical contractor. He retired in 1998. After retiring John and Marilyn enjoyed traveling, vacationing at Ocean Park, Maine and visiting with their grandchildren and great grandchildren. Two favorite family meeting spots were Kimball's Ice Cream and Parker's Maple Barn. John is survived by his four sons; John Jr. of Emoryville, CA, William and his wife Christina of Highlands Ranch, CO, Stephen and his wife Rusty of Sandown, NH, and Douglas and his wife Angie of Bridgewater, NH; his eight grandchildren, Sam Bergholm and Cece Billings of Williston, VT, Christine Barnes and Matt Williams of Las Vegas, NV, Nicholas Barnes and his wife Crystal of Groton, Matthew Bergholm and his fiancée Marianne Iarossi of Hudson, Cayte Ponte and her husband Nick of Hudson, Brooks Bergholm and his wife Brittney of Manchester, NH, Lindsey Bergholm and Andrew Benton of Holderness, NH, Parker Bergholm and Marin Smith of Hill, NH; Three great-grandchildren, Oakley and Palmer Barnes of Groton, and Branson Ponte of Hudson. He is also survived by his brother Donald of East Corinth, Vermont.
Funeral Services and Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St., Building 9, Lawrence, MA 01843 or www.hospicefed.org
