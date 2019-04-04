Lowell Sun Obituaries
John P. Foley of Wilmington

John P. Foley, age 90, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully at home on April 2, 2019. John was the beloved husband of the late Jean A. (Russell) Foley, devoted father of Essey Foley & her husband Stephen Lucas of Billerica, June Champagne & her husband Normand of Belmont, NH, John P. Foley Jr. & his wife Melanie and Susan Hardimon all of Wilmington. Loving "Papa" of John Daniel "JD" Lucas, Jesse Lucas & wife Taylor, Timothy John Champagne, Matthew MacEachern, Trevor Foley, Luke Foley, Michael Hardimon & wife Deb, Shelley Kresser & husband Erik, Tara Tonello & husband Brian and great-grandchildren Cameron, Kacey, Patrick, Ryleigh and Lexi. Cherished son of the late John P. and Margaret A. (Johnson) Foley, dear brother of the late Margaret Ann Kelly.

Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Service with Military Honors at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62) Wilmington, on Saturday, April 6th at 12:30 p.m. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday, April 5th from 4:00-8:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 101A First Ave. Waltham, MA 02451 or Boston Children's Hospital, 401 Park Drive Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215-5301. Please include honoree's name (John Foley) in the memo line.

John proudly served in the United States Army-Air Force during World War II. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 4, 2019
