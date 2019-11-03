|
of Ashland NH; 86
John P. Longtin, of Ashland N.H., 86, beloved husband of the late Barbara (Danas) Longtin, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 in hospice care in Escondido, CA following a prolonged illness.
He was born in Bennington, VT, son of the late Roland O. Longtin and Lucy (Betit) Longtin.
He served in the U.S Navy on the USS Jarvis during the Korean War.
John worked as a Sales Engineer for many years at Tandon Corporation before his retirement.
He loved to fish and enjoyed painting and gardening. He also enjoyed fine wine and food with family and friends.
John is survived by his son, Peter Longtin of Carlsbad, CA and his wife, Genevieve, daughter Rene Longtin of Salisbury, MA, his grandson, Michael Longtin of Carlsbad, CA, a great- granddaughter, Allison Longtin, and by his sisters Adrienne Janny of Northampton, PA, Suzanne Higgins and husband Donald of Chelmsford MA, Christine Daigneault of Bennington VT, and many nieces and nephews.
Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue,16th Floor, New York, NY 10001. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 3, 2019