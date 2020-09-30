Chelmsford
John P. Makarevich, age 93, a longtime Chelmsford resident, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital, Saints Campus, Lowell, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Ann C. (Williams) Makarevich with whom he shared 67 years of marriage. John was born in Chelsea, MA on July 26, 1927 and was a son of the late Walter and Katherine (Dolanski) Makarevich. He was raised in Chelsea and Melrose, and was a graduate of Melrose High School with the Class of 1945. He served his country in both the US Army and US Navy during WWII. Then he went on to work for Raytheon for 34 years until his retirement in 1991. In his spare time he enjoyed gardening, fishing, woodworking, building model airplanes and spending his time with his family. In addition to his loving wife, John leaves his children; Stephen Makarevich and his wife Gloria of Chelmsford, Michael Makarevich of Manchester, NH, and Carol Marsh and her husband Gary of NH, his grandchildren; Brad and Curtis Marsh and Andrew and Ellen Makarevich and great grandchildren; Christopher, Khloey, and Mason, his brother Walter Mack and his wife Laura of Reading, and several nieces and nephews. Sadly he is predeceased by his sisters Rose Waniak and Anna Harvey.
Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, Oct. 1 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Due to gathering limitations Funeral Services and Interment will be held privately. You are invited to watch the Mass of Christian Burial live on Friday, Oct. 2, at 9:00 am. Please visit chelmsfordcatholic.org
and click on LIVEVIEW. Kindly select St. Mary LIVEVIEW. Memorial donations may be made in John's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090 or alzmass.org
Memorial donations may be made in John's memory to the Alzheimer's Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090 or alzmass.org.
