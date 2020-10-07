1/1
John P. O'Blenis Jr.
1961 - 2020
Retired Billerica Firefighter

John Peter O'Blenis Jr., age 59, died unexpectedly Thursday at his home in Lincoln, Rhode Island.

He was born in Lowell on September 13th, 1961, a son of Robert and Eleanor (Stickney) Reslow of North Billerica. He was a lifelong resident of North Billerica before moving to Lincoln, Rhode Island.

John grew up in North Billerica and was educated in the Billerica school systems. At a young age he learned the house painting trade from his father alongside his brothers. He owned and operated O'Blenis & Sons Painting for many years and continued to paint houses with his sons up until his untimely death. He worked hard and became a Billerica firefighter in 1989, retiring in 2012 following an injury.

John left us with many fond memories and will be missed deeply by his family and friends. He encouraged his children to always read, continue to learn, and be independent. He was his kids biggest fan at their youth sports games and only missed a game if he was working at the fire department. He was also a lifelong Boston sports fan and was known to place a wager or two on games. Through the good times and bad times, he always remained loyal to his children.

He enjoyed reading, working with his sons, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a history buff and enjoyed helping other people. In his later years he most enjoyed time spent with Sue sharing laughs and each other's company, and he loved her meals.

Besides his parents, John is survived by his longtime companion Sue Biggins; his son John P. O'Blenis III and his wife Nichole of Raymond, NH; his son Michael O'Blenis and his wife Jillian of Exeter, NH; his son Eric and his wife Marissa of Billerica; and his daughter Holly O'Blenis and her partner Brian Shannon of Billerica. He is also survived by his sister Maureen Barrett and her husband Ted of Billerica; his brother Robert Reslow and his wife Jan of Billerica; his sister Robyne of Billerica; and his brother Richard Reslow of San Diego, CA; along with thirteen grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Thursday at the Fox Hill Cemetery, 130 Andover Rd., Billerica at 11 a.m. Social distancing and face masks will be required. Memorial contributions may be made to the Toys for Tots or Ehler's Danlos Society. Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



View the online memorial for John P. O'Blenis Jr.

Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Fox Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
