John P. Squires
1945 - 2020
NASHUA

John P. Squires, 75, died peacefully Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Community Hospice House in Merrimack surrounded by his loving family. He is the beloved husband of Mary E. (Cunniff) Squires with whom he shared 52 years of marriage. In addition to his wife, Mary, he is survived by his two children, Christine Squires Walker and her husband Donald of Nashua and Jack Squires and his wife Ginger of Florida; his six granddaughters, Kate Walker, Lauren Walker, Aiden Walker, Calista Squires, Meghan Squires, and Adyson Squires. He is also survived by his five sisters, Regina Marsh and her husband Wally of Billerica, Donna Harvey and her husband Brian of Manchester, MA, Diane Nardone and her husband Michael of Derry, Debbie Rappa and her husband Ed of Middleton, NH, and Sandy Kenney and her husband Larry of Weare, NH; his loving mother-in-law, Anna Downey Cunniff of Nashua; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

John was predeceased by his sister, Barbara Dombrowksi.

Relatives and friends are invited to John's WALK THROUGH visitation on THURSDAY, November 12th from 4 until 7 PM at ROCHETTE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERIVCES, 21 Kinsley Street, Nashua. His graveside service will be held on FRIDAY, November 13th from the Funeral Home at 10 AM and committal prayers will begin at 11 AM in St. Louis Cemetery, Nashua. To read the complete obituary or to leave an online condolence, story, or message please visit www.ANCTIL-ROCHETTE.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Merrimack Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Road, Merrimack, NH 03054, as they were a great source of comfort for John and his family.



View the online memorial for John P. Squires


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Anctil-Rochette & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
NOV
13
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Anctil-Rochette & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
NOV
13
Committal
11:00 AM
St. Louis Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Anctil-Rochette & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
21 Kinsley Street
Nashua, NH 03060-3844
(603) 883-3041
