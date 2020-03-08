|
John P. Verrill, age 86, a 35 year resident of Chelmsford, passed away peacefullly on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Lakeview House Skilled Nursing Home in Haverhill, MA. He was the beloved husband of Maureen (Tollerton) Verrill from Liverpool, England, who passed away in 1989. John was born in Pittsburg, PA, on September 13, 1933. He attended Conley Vocational High School in Pittsburg. After high school, he worked as a TV and radio repairman. He then served his country proudly in the US Navy from 1954 to 1958. After the military, John worked for the Raytheon Corporation in Bedford for 36 years. John's interests included electronic technology and ham radios. John leaves his friend John Jorgensen and his wife Pamela of Groveland, and many dear friends at Lakeview House Nursing/Rest Home. Funeral service and interment with military honors were held privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen Street, CHELMSFORD. For online guest book, please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM or find us on Facebook.
